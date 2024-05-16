Visit to Kimbolton School by former Prime Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Prime Minister, Sir John Major, visited Kimbolton School on the 9 May 2024 to deliver an insightful speech to politics students, their parents, and staff.

Sir John shared his expertise, knowledge and anecdotes from his time in office as part of a series of informative talks and lectures organised by the school’s Politics Society.

Sir John served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997. Prior to that he held various Cabinet positions under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and was Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1989 to 1990.

Renowned for his extensive knowledge of international affairs and his diplomacy, Sir John engaged in a dynamic discussion with students on a range of topics. Addressing an audience of eager minds, he emphasised the importance of education in shaping future leaders who are capable of navigating the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world. He also shared interesting reflections on his political career. The event concluded with a lively Q&A session.

Kimbolton politics students with Sir John Major

Toby Leadbetter, Head of Politics at Kimbolton School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Sir John Major for taking the time to visit our students. Pupils, staff and parents relished the opportunity to hear directly from such an influential figure in our nation’s history and to listen first-hand about his time in office, his thoughts on Brexit, democracy in the modern world and the environment. His talk was enlightening and thought-provoking in equal measure and was an enriching experience for our politics students and their parents.”

The Politics Society at Kimbolton School has a track record for attracting high profile speakers and often welcomes significant political figures and commentators for special one-off talks. Previous guests have included broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Paxman, Lord Butler of Brockwell (the former Cabinet Secretary to Thatcher, Major and Blair) and Mary Coughlan (former Deputy Premier of the Republic of Ireland). The society is open to all year groups and each term there is a programme of meetings, many of which are student-led/organised.