Virtual Reality Workshops at Millbrook Junior School

Millbrook Junior School children were fortunate enough to experience a Virtual Reality (VR) session carried out by ‘Spark2’, a company who believe in providing experiences for children to ‘learn by doing’. They offer a range of programmes and activities that deliver a ‘wow factor’ to ignite curiosity and power the motivation to continue to engage and learn.

This amazing opportunity was partially funded by the ‘Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation’ who provide grants and bursaries in Kettering. Millbrook Junior School was fortunate enough to be successful in their application to allow their children this fantastic experience.

All fourteen of the school's classes were involved in a VR session which allowed them to explore what the internet ‘looks’ like, wander around the inside of a mobile phone and a computer and see the development in technology over the years.

All of the children were thoroughly engaged during these sessions and some of them said that it 'felt like real life'. They enjoyed being ‘inside’ a computer as they learnt about the different components which they had not experienced in that way before.

Pupil experiencing VR

Abi Claypole, Computing Lead, said, 'This was a really valuable experience for our children which allowed us to build upon our high-quality Computing curriculum. It also showed the children, in virtual experience, how the world has changed, developing their current understanding even further.'