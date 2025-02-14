UON has new apprenticeships on the horizon

As National Apprenticeship Week draws to a close, University of Northampton officially announces all of the seven new programmes planned to start later this year.

The last few days saw a national celebration of the importance and value of one route towards a degree.

The traditional, three-year undergraduate degree doesn’t suit all learners. Apprenticeships offer a viable alternative, combining class-based learning and ‘on the job’, real-world experience through the apprentice’s employer.

Simon Longhurst, Lisa Slaughter and Dr Kardi Somerfield in the UON podcasting room talking about apprenticeships.

The University currently offers apprenticeships in a variety of different sectors, such as engineering (Manufacturing Engineering, and Non-Destructive Testing), health (Nursing Associate, Occupational Therapy, and Advanced Clinical Practitioner), management (Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship), and Policing.

The Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship recently got the stamp of approval from the Office for Students; they rated UON’s programme as “outstanding”.

As part of an ongoing commitment to appeal to as many people as possible, the University is developing seven new apprenticeships for September 2025 (currently pending validation) following a successful bid last year for almost half a million pounds to enhance its Level-6 programmes:

Accounts and FinanceDigital MarketingMidwiferyNursing (for all four fields)PhysiotherapyPodiatryProject Management.Work is also underway for a new Teacher apprenticeship, expected to start in 2026.

Anna Poole, Senior Lecturer in Financial Accounting, talks about her planned apprenticeship: “This is an exciting opportunity for apprentices to implement optimal practices taught by our skilled lecturers. By applying these industry practices, apprentices can drive improvement and innovation, benefiting both the business and its emerging talent.

“The Accounting and Finance Apprenticeship is available for new accounting and finance employees, experienced workers seeking a qualification, and Association of Accounting Technicians qualified staff. Successful completion offers professional recognition.”

Simon Longhurst, the University’s Apprenticeships Manager, adds: “We’re very pleased to officially announce our new apprenticeships, which are planned to welcome their first apprentices over the next few months.

“The great thing about apprenticeships is that, once an employer has agreed to support them, the apprentice accrues very little ‘debt’, as the costs of their course are paid out of the employers levy ‘pot’.

“This is an exciting time for apprenticeships at University of Northampton. As well as our successful bid last year, Ofsted gave our apprenticeships an overall ‘good with outstanding features’ rating, testament to the quality of our programmes and the learning experience here.

“And age is no barrier to becoming an apprentice as there is a growing trend of people beyond retirement age embarking on apprenticeships as they have more time to ‘earn and learn’ about an area they are interested in. Now is the right time for people interested in progressing further in one of the many areas we offer apprenticeships in to get in touch and find out more.”

Podcast

Simon and two academics leading on two of the new apprenticeships – Lisa Slaughter for Project Management and Dr Kardi Somerfield for Digital Marketing – sat down for a chat about these new additions.

They covered the modules their programmes will include, the support apprentices received – even down to their mental health and wellbeing – who the right apprentices are and professional accreditation and memberships that are part of their programme plans.

Listen to their conversation: https://pod.fo/e/2acd05

You can find out more about Apprenticeships at UON on our website and email the team if you have any questions: [email protected]