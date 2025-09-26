University of Northampton students’ election coverage earns national award nomination

Students from the University of Northampton have helped secure national recognition for NLive Radio after their election night broadcast was shortlisted in the 2025 Community Radio Awards.

The University’s partner station, NLive Radio, is a finalist in the prestigious national awards thanks to ‘VOTE WNC’, a dedicated six-hour programme planned, produced, and presented by Multimedia Journalism and Multimedia Sports Journalism students. The ambitious broadcast covered the West Northamptonshire Council election count in May this year, capturing the drama of local democracy as it unfolded.

Working under the guidance of University of Northampton Senior Lecturers in Journalism, Kate Ironside, Hilary Scott and Adrian Warner, the student team split roles to ensure full coverage. Some reporters were based at the count itself, while others supported the council’s media team during one of their busiest times of the year.

The broadcast featured live interviews with candidates, including former West Northamptonshire Council leader Adam Brown, and candid conversations with outgoing councillors as they reflected on their defeats.

Team of UON students alongside NLive Radio.

Second-year students Dan Moore, Jack Davis and Edith Adjarho John reflected on this latest success for the student team and NLive’s collaboration.

Edith said: “It feels really rewarding, we all worked really hard that day and it paid off.”

“It’s thrilling to be shortlisted for the Community Radio Awards for our election programme at NLive Radio,” said Dan. “It was a real team effort and truly shows that regardless of what we specialise in, when we come together, we are more than capable of achieving!”

Jack adds: “It was definitely a new experience but a valuable one at that. Reporting on the day was certainly nerve-wracking to begin with but as our coverage went on, it felt everyone got into their rhythm and worked well together. To see us being shortlisted just gives a sense of well-deserved recognition for the team that took part and made it happen.”

UON students at West Northamptonshire Council's local election count.

The Community Radio Awards final awarding ceremony will take place on Saturday 25 October in Bradford, following the National Community Radio Conference. Volunteers, presenters, producers and supporters – including representatives from the University of Northampton and NLive Radio – will gather for what is set to be a major celebration of the sector.

University of Northampton’s Senior Lecturer in Journalism, Kate Ironside, said: “This was an invaluable experience for our students. They delivered a genuine public service to the people of Northampton by providing comprehensive coverage of these extraordinary election results which turned the county’s politics on its head.

“The students were putting all their learning into practice, navigating politicians, posing tough but fair questions and getting the answers the public needed to hear. It was superb preparation for their careers.”

NLive Radio Station Manager, Rebecca Steers adds: “It’s fantastic to see all the hard work that the students put in covering what turned out to be a momentous shift in our local politics be recognised at a national level.

“It also shows the fantastic opportunity of the partnership between NLive radio and the university of Northampton. The opportunity that these students have to be involved in real world journalism and real-world broadcasting giving them industry level experience.”

Find out more about studying Multimedia Journalism and Multimedia Sports Journalism at the University of Northampton.