University Hospitals of Northamptonshire invite public to attend annual meeting

Find out how your local hospitals are performing and their plans for the future at our annual public meeting.

University Hospitals of Northamptonshire is a collaboration between Kettering and Northampton general hospitals (KGH and NGH) and was launched in July 2021, with both Trusts working together to improve patient care and experience in Northamptonshire.

A joint public meeting of the two Trusts – which will outline current performance and future plans – is being held on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the Prince William Education Centre at Kettering General Hospital, from 4pm-6pm.

Andrew Moore, Group Chair of UHN and University Hospitals of Leicester, said: “We invite all local people to attend our joint annual meeting to find out more about how collaboration between KGH and NGH is progressing, the challenges we face, and our plans for the future.

“This meeting is a vital platform for keeping the public informed and involved in the future of healthcare in Northamptonshire. We are always eager to connect with the community, share updates and give local people the opportunity to ask any questions they might have about their local hospitals. Please do attend if you are able to.”

At the meeting there will be a showcase of different UHN services at a dedicated marketplace and presentations from the board on both hospitals’ financial and operational performance.

It is open to everyone, and no prior registration is required. This is a unique opportunity for local residents to engage with hospital leaders, ask any questions, and learn more about how KGH and NGH are working together to meet the healthcare needs of the community.

At the meeting you will hear from Chair, Andrew Moore and Chief Executive, Richard Mitchell along with other senior colleagues.

To submit a question please email [email protected] or telephone Richard May, Group Company Secretary, on 07814-078217 by 12noon on Friday, 13 September 2024.