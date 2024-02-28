University building foundations for ethical Artificial Intelligence in policing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As police forces around the world prepare to adapt AI for the prevention and detection of crimes, researchers at the University of Northampton (UON) are helping to ensure it is applied ethically.

Claire Paterson-Young, Principal Researcher within UON’s Institute for Social Innovation and Impact (ISII), is a co-lead of the preliminary study lead by Northumbria University entitled ‘Ethical review to support Responsible AI in Policing.’

Northumbria University secured research funding worth £286,000 from the Arts and Humanities Research Council to support the preliminary study, which is part of a wider £100 million boost for AI research announced by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) this month.

The preliminary study examines the impact of the groundbreaking West Midlands Police specialist data ethics review committee.

Claire said: “The use of AI by the police, while promising in the prevention and detection of crime, brings threats of disproportionality and potential interference with human rights.

“It is therefore crucial that ‘responsible AI’ is defined and implemented for policing, incorporating an understanding of the unique data challenges as well as earning and building trust within all communities, particularly within marginalised communities.

“The data ethics committee established in 2019 by the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner and West Midlands Police offers an innovative approach in the scrutiny of the use of AI in policing.

“It aims to put people's rights at the heart of policing and increase transparency of scientific, legal, ethical, and societal challenges.”

Building on expertise from research and membership of the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioners Ethics Committee, Claire and fellow UON ISII researcher Dr Michael Maher are now working alongside Professor Marion Oswald (Northumbria University) and other colleagues to conduct a preliminary study of the West Midlands Police’s specialist data ethics review committee.

Together they will be delving deeper into the impact of the ethics committee, how it has influenced the development of AI in policing, whether its recommendations have had an impact, and to better understand the groups impacted by AI in policing.