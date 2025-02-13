Trust leaders invited to speak to St John's Ambulance Unit
The subject of the talk was Youth Mental Health Pandemic - how to support with improved wellbeing and the aim was to share the current picture around children and young people's mental health and what Nene Education Trust are doing to address these needs.
The statistics were eye opening for the St John's volunteers and many had a strong emotional reaction to the content shared, as the pair spoke openly and honestly about the crisis faced with mental health in our schools. They also spoke about the most pressing topics schools are facing, including suicide awareness and prevention as part of the ongoing commitment to challenging stigma and raising awareness. It is never an easy topic to discuss, but Matt's passionate presentation was warmly received and opened up conversations that perhaps would not have otherwise happened.
Nene Education Trust are incredibly proud of the work done to support mental health in schools and the presentation was an opportunity to reflect on the journey they have been on over the last 7 years. However, it was noted that there is still more to be done. Thankfully the determination and passion to continue to improve things for our children and young people isn't going anywhere.