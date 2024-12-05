Trust leader receives special award for exceptional contribution to education and wellbeing

Matt Coleman, a highly respected figure in the field of education, has been recognised for his monumental contributions to mental health and wellbeing in schools at the recent Northamptonshire Education Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-regarded primary school head teacher and later Director of School Improvement, Matt now serves as Deputy CEO of Nene Education Trust. Throughout his career, his unwavering dedication to the mental health and wellbeing of children, families, and staff has been at the core of his work. His passion for education and his commitment to Northamptonshire have been evident in every role he has undertaken.

Matt was initially nominated for the Unsung Hero award, where he was recognised for consistently placing children and families at the heart of every decision. However, as the judging panel reviewed his nomination, they found themselves deeply moved by a submission that stood out as something truly exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One judge described the nomination as "powerful and deeply moving," providing a moment of contemplation and reflection for the entire panel. It was this profound impact that inspired the creation of a new accolade – the first-ever Judges Special Award – to honour a contribution of extraordinary significance.

Lydia Hadaway - Maths Teacher of the Year.

The award recognises Matt's response to an unthinkable tragedy: the loss of a student to suicide. Turning immense grief into meaningful action, Matt developed and implemented mental health and suicide awareness training for staff across the trust and in schools nationwide. His work has raised awareness, driven cultural change, and provided hope to countless children, families, and educators.

Speaking at the ceremony, the judges said, "The achievement we are recognising tonight is not just outstanding, but monumental, bringing about awareness and meaningful change that will resonate far into the future, offering hope and saving lives."

Matt's recognition underscores the vital importance of mental health in education and serves as a reminder of the powerful impact one individual can have in creating a safer, more compassionate environment for young people.

After receiving his award, Matt Coleman said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Coleman receives his award from the NEA judging panel.

“I think the main message is about how we use something so tragic as a catalyst for good. We can actually see how what we do is impacting on young people and how important it is to have suicide awareness as part of the National Curriculum. And we’re having serious, ongoing talks with the DfE about making that happen, it might be a few years down the line, but I think it will happen.

“There’s still some real challenges out there but I’m proud that we’ve shone a light on it.”

Celebrating Another Remarkable Achievement: Lydia Hadaway

Following Matt's recognition, the evening also celebrated the achievements of Lydia Hadaway, Maths Lead at Stanwick Primary School. Lydia’s journey is an inspiring example of dedication and passion for education.

A former pupil of Stanwick Primary School, Lydia continued her education at the Trust's secondary school, where her love for maths flourished. Returning to Stanwick as a teacher, she has transformed outcomes for her students, changing their mindset towards maths and fostering a love for the subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia leads to an exceptional standard, not only in her own teaching but also by supporting her colleagues and working closely with the Trust's Maths Lead. Together, they have driven the delivery of high-quality maths education across the county. Lydia’s dedication to her students and her team exemplifies the values of the Trust and demonstrates the profound impact passionate educators can have on their communities.

Recognising Other Outstanding Nominations

The Northamptonshire Education Awards also saw nominations for Mark Currell, Principal and Raunds Park Infant School and St Peter's CE Academy and Lee Donovan, Principal at Woodford CofE Primary School and Nursery, for Head Teacher of the Year. Both leaders have been celebrated for their exceptional leadership, commitment to their schools, and dedication to creating enriching learning environments for their pupils.

St Peter's CE Academy was also nominated for Primary School of the Year, recognising its outstanding achievements, innovative practices, and strong sense of community. These nominations highlight the incredible talent and dedication across the Trust and its schools, demonstrating a shared commitment to excellence in education.