Tresham College work with local construction employers to close the skills gap

Construction employers from across Northamptonshire were invited to visit Tresham College in Corby on Tuesday (19/11) as part of the College’s ongoing commitment to better understand the needs of local employers and how Tresham College can teach the skills they are looking for.

The event, which was attended by Howdens Joinery and 7Formation, provided employers with the opportunity to share their organisation's skills requirements and challenges, whilst learning about the varied training options, qualifications and pathways available at the College.

The prospective employers were taken on a tour of the workshops at the College and were able to see students in action who were competing as part of Skills Competition Week. They were also given a presentation from the CITB, the industry training board for the construction sector, about how the CITB Levy can support workforce funding, and how employers can benefit from the talent pool of students at Tresham College who bring industry-relevant skills with them.

Neil Dellar, Head of Department, Built Environment & Sustainable Development, at Tresham College, said: “The event today was about showcasing our facilities, which include industry-aligned classrooms, labs, and training environments designed to give students the hands-on experience they need to be job-ready. Through our T Levels, apprenticeships, and professional development courses, we offer employers flexible pathways to introduce new talent or upskill their current workforce.

Left to right - • Lisa Charlton: Regional Manager of Business Development – Tresham • Cat Harris: Territory Representative (Howdens Joinery) • Allan Mundy: Territory Representative (Howdens Joinery) • Bev Holloway: Apprentice Group Training Manager Construction • Danni Carton: HR Assistant (7Formation) • Ian Crummack: Head of Operations (7Formation) • Angelo Moscaritolo: Business Development Executive – Tresham • Emma Cook: Engagement Advisor – Northamptonshire (CITB)

"We aim to create a unique opportunity for local employers to see how our resources can be leveraged to develop tailored talent strategies and address skill shortages in the workforce. We want to help employers access the talent and training solutions they need for sustainable growth and competitive advantage. It was a great opportunity to connect with employers to discuss how we can support their recruitment, training, and development goals.”