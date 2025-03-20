Tresham College Wellingborough host successful recruitment, skills and careers event

Tresham College Wellingborough, part of The Bedford College Group, in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council and Jobcentre Plus, hosted a successful Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event on Monday 10 March.

The event showcased hundreds of job opportunities in and around Wellingborough, attracting students, job seekers, and members of the local community eager to explore new career paths.

The initiative brought together some of the region’s most prominent employers, including Northamptonshire Police, McDonald's, Tesco, Morrison's, and NatWest, providing attendees with direct access to valuable employment information and training pathways. The event aimed to equip students, job seekers, and the wider community with knowledge of the opportunities available to them, helping them transition into new or more fulfilling careers.

Cheryl Needham, Head of Adult and Community Learning at Tresham College (Part of The Bedford College Group), praised the event’s success, stating “The event was a fantastic success, giving both Tresham College students and members of the public the chance to explore exciting career opportunities. These events are invaluable, not only for employers looking to meet enthusiastic job seekers but also for individuals eager to take the next step in their careers. With nearly 40% of people in low-paid roles, many have untapped potential. Our goal is to bridge that gap, connecting people with employers who are ready to help them grow, develop new skills, and unlock their full potential.”

George Candler, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Director of Place and Economy, said: “Now, more than ever, events like this play a vital role in connecting residents with new opportunities.

“By working with Tresham College and Jobcentre Plus on events like this we’re not only helping businesses bridge their employment gaps but also empowering individuals to find fulfilling careers, build their confidence and achieve a sense of accomplishment.”

Nuala Whelan, Senior Employer/Partner Lead at the Department for Work & Pensions (Jobcentre Plus), echoed these sentiments “It was fantastic to work closely with Tresham College Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire Council on the Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event. Bringing together employers, educators, and the local community is vital in identifying skills gaps, encouraging employment, and providing opportunities for both students and job seekers. This event not only spread awareness about career pathways but also gave individuals the chance to engage directly with employers, ask questions, and receive the guidance they need to make informed career choices. Collaboration like this is key to shaping a stronger, more skilled workforce for the future.”

The Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event demonstrated the power of collaboration between education providers, local authorities, and businesses in fostering economic growth and career development in North Northamptonshire. By bringing together key stakeholders, Tresham College and its partners continue to support individuals in unlocking their full potential and securing sustainable employment.