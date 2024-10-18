Tresham College student wins two awards at Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A catering and hospitality student from Tresham College in Corby was announced as a double award winner at the prestigious Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2024/25 ceremony Thursday night (17/10).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar Plomer, aged 17, from Bedford, was announced as the Gold award winner in the Canapé Competition and a Silver award winner in the 'College Student of the Year' category.

As part of the Canapé Competition, Oscar designed his own canapé which could be produced for a large number of guests. As the winner, Oscar got to work with the event caterers Portfolio Events to make his canapé which was served to the 450 guests attending the awards evening. His winning creation will also be added to the ‘House Canapé’ offering from Portfolio Events, catering for 25,000 people a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mat Norris, Managing Director at Portfolio Events said: ”Oscar was a delight to work with, the canapé that he designed was a deconstructed beef wellington and had all the elements of the classic British dish. Oscar worked hard and professionally when preparing his canape, he listened to advice and was not afraid to ask for help. Oscar took command and lead his team of fellow student chefs, he helped to deliver a seamless service and should be very proud of his efforts.

Oscar Plomer and Andrew Robinson, Catering & Hospitality Centre Manager at Tresham College

“It is not an easy task making the transition from college classrooms to a busy pressurised work place, Oscar made it look easy, congratulations and well done.”

Following his double award win Oscar commented: “From a young age I always wanted to become a chef. My Mum had a catering business making custom cakes and I took my inspiration from her. When I took my first job in a kitchen I was a bit lost, but they threw me in at the deep end and I did a service on my first shift. Around a month into my job I started my course at Tresham College and have been studying at the same time as working in a busy kitchen with up to 300 covers a day.

“Having my canapé served at the event was nerve racking but such a rush. I got to go and work with Portfolio Events to create the canapé and to know that it will now feature on their menus at so many events is amazing. I am nearing the end of my course but I am excited and eager to see what the next year will bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Robinson, Catering & Hospitality Centre Manager at Tresham College added: “I am very proud of Oscar and all he has achieved whilst with us at Tresham College. He works extremely hard holding down a very demanding job whilst still giving 100% to his studies. I am delighted his achievements were recognised at the awards last night and have no doubt he will be one to watch in the future as his career as a chef develops.”