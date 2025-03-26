Tresham College motor vehicle students secure coveted spots in Stellantis Rising Stars Scheme

Three outstanding Motor Vehicle students from Tresham College in Corby, part of The Bedford College Group, have earned a place in the prestigious Stellantis Rising Stars programme. Hayley Martin, Callum Cox, and Mia Smith successfully made it through a rigorous selection process, emerging as some of the most promising young technicians in the UK.

Rising Stars to the Academy is an initiative designed to nurture talent and develop the next generation of highly skilled automotive technicians. Out of nearly 200 students who applied, these three exceptional individuals secured their spots through dedication, hard work, and a competitive selection process.

Since September, the students have been balancing their college studies with online training as part of the programme. Now, they are progressing to in-person training sessions once a week, further enhancing their technical skills. This opportunity, supported by Stellantis' Learning & Development team in collaboration with Tresham College - Corby, equips students with industry-recognised training while they continue their education.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group said "We are incredibly proud of Hayley, Callum, and Mia for securing their places in the Stellantis Rising Stars programme. This achievement is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the exceptional training provided at Tresham College. Partnerships like this are vital in bridging the gap between education and industry, ensuring our students gain the skills and experience needed to thrive in their careers. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Stellantis to support the next generation of automotive professionals."

Rebecca Thorn, Transition & Employment Manager at Stellantis added “Rising Stars aims to provide students with hands-on training and practical experience in a real-world automotive setting. With 3 days at college and up to 2 days of paid hands-on experience at local retailers, we have developed a comprehensive curriculum covering various aspects of vehicle maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs. This programme is designed to ensure students are well-prepared for their future careers in the automotive industry.

We are proud to be halfway through the Rising Stars Technical Traineeships 2024/2025 working in collaboration with The Bedford College Group. Our partnership has enabled us to identify and nurture three outstanding rising stars who have been successfully placed at local dealerships. This initiative not only enhances their practical skills but also strengthens the automotive talent pipeline, ensuring that these students are well-prepared for successful careers in our industry. We look forward to continuing this valuable collaboration and supporting the next generation of automotive technicians."

Stellantis, a global leader in automotive manufacturing, comprises 14 renowned brands, including Peugeot, Citroën, Vauxhall, Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Abarth and DS. The company’s UK operations feature a national network of retailers, five major parts hubs and two manufacturing facilities in Luton and Ellesmere Port.

This remarkable achievement marks a significant step in the careers of Hayley, Callum, and Mia, and underscores the commitment of Tresham College to providing students with pathways into high-quality, industry-recognised training and employment opportunities.

For more information on the courses available at Tresham College, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/tresham-college/