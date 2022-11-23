A lecturer from Corby has been named as one of the nation’s most inspirational educators after winning a prestigious award.

Steph Lee-Vae, who teaches art and design at Tresham College’s Kettering and Corby campuses, was announced as a winner on BBC One’s The One Show tonight (Wednesday).

Selected from thousands of nominations, Steph won a coveted gold award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for further education lecturer of the year and will be honoured at a ceremony on Saturday (November 26).

Steph said: “As teachers, we don’t expect recognition, we just do our job. Often this includes wearing different hats and going the extra mile.

"To be recognised and honoured with this award, is truly humbling and a huge privilege. Not only is this a reflection of me, but of my team and college, and the community I have grown within.”

The lecturer was nominated for their boundless energy, prolific ideas and ability to network, having driven an extensive list of opportunities for their students. Steph’s courses have a track record of 100 per cent retention and achievement over the past few years and a YouTube channel, set up in lockdown with video tutorials and digital workshops for students to access at their own pace, remains in place in 2022.

Steph recently supported a terminally-ill student to write and complete a bucket list, including setting up a GoFundMe page to fund it, and worked with their awarding body to get the student his qualification with distinction before he passed away. A copy of it is now hung up in the student’s parents’ house.

Steph also coaches skateboarding and has won funding for an arts magazine which is now international and features students’ work.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Many congratulations to Steph Lee-Vae. Their fantastic work and dedication to their students is truly an inspiration, and these awards provide well earnt recognition of the work of incredible teachers and school staff up and down the country.

