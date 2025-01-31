Tresham College hosts industrial strategy commission event with Make UK and local employers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tresham College in Corby was the proud host of a pivotal Industrial Strategy Commission event, welcoming Make UK, local employers, their apprentices, and representatives from The Bedford College Group.

The event brought together key stakeholders to discuss the future of apprenticeships, the skills needed to thrive in the manufacturing, engineering, and logistics sectors, and strategies to better promote these opportunities in schools and colleges.

The day’s agenda featured engaging activities, a tour of Tresham College’s impressive manufacturing and engineering facilities, and thought-provoking discussions about the current and future skills landscape. The event highlighted how apprenticeships can address the UK’s skills gap and provide young people with alternative, hands-on career pathways in these high-demand industries.

The event drew praise from leading figures in the manufacturing and skills sectors, including Make UK, an organisation that has been supporting companies of all sizes across the UK for more than 130 years. Make UK supports businesses of all sizes, from ambitious start-ups to established industry leaders, helping them thrive and build a sustainable future. With unparalleled expertise in the areas most critical to the manufacturing sector, Make UK also cultivates a collaborative network, uniting regional and national communities to drive innovation and growth.

Robin Webber-Jones, Principal for Tresham College, Ben Fletcher Chief Operating Officer of Make UK, Yiannis Koursis, CEO

Dame Judith Hackitt, Chemical Engineer and Chair of Make UK, shared her impressions of the college “Tresham College is outstanding; it has been a real eye-opener to see the quality of the facilities and the dedication of the staff. The biggest challenge of all is getting the messages out there to young people. What we have seen today is a really good model of how this is done.”

Robert Halfon, Co-Chair of Make UK, was equally enthusiastic, reflecting on his second visit to Tresham College saying “I am very excited as this is my second visit to Tresham College. I went to the Kettering campus when I was Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills. I wanted to learn what Tresham do as we have a new skills commission that has been set up to offer ideas to the Government. Here, they do some incredible things such as the T Level programmes and apprenticeships. There is a lot to learn from Tresham, and it’s an example of best practice which we need to spread around the country.”

“Apprenticeships need to be made more attractive to younger people, and Tresham are doing it brilliantly. They give great teaching, wonderful teachers and lecturers, and outstanding careers advice. More schools and colleges need to encourage T Levels and apprenticeships the way it is done here.”

Ben Fletcher, Chief Operating Officer of Make UK, emphasised the importance of gathering insights from those directly involved in technical training and commented at the event by saying: “Today, we just wanted to hear firsthand how much value staff, students, and businesses place on technical and industrial training. As part of our commission, we want to take evidence to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Education, so hearing the views of those who work or are students in the system is the most important part of gathering that evidence.”

“This college is a great example of what happens when you get it right. Coming here, we wanted to learn from the best, which is why it’s been a successful day. Specifically, they have great relationships with local employers, so they can invest in providing the necessary training employers will need in a few years’ time. This is a lesson we want to take to the Government and see introduced around the country. This would be a real success from our commission.”

Tresham College, Corby, continues to solidify its reputation as a centre of excellence for Manufacturing, Engineering, and Logistics training. With cutting-edge facilities, exceptional apprenticeship programmes, and strong connections with local employers, the college is setting the standard for skills development in the region.

For those looking to build a future in these dynamic industries, Tresham College offers an unparalleled opportunity to gain the skills and experience needed to succeed.

Discover more about Tresham College, Corby, and its exceptional apprenticeship programmes by visiting https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/tresham-college/corby-campus/.