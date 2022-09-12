Tresham College announces new principal

Northamptonshire’s Tresham College has a new principal after the group which runs it announced a series of management changes.

The college – which has campuses in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough – will now be overseen by Robin Webber-Jones.

He has been appointed principal for the new academic year across the three north Northamptonshire sites and The National College for Motorsport at Silverstone. He was previously head of apprenticeships at the University of Derby.

Robin Webber-Jones

Ian Pryce CBE has relinquished the role of principal but remains as chief executive officer (CEO) of The Bedford College Group, which merged with Tresham College in 2017. He is looking forward to celebrating 25 years in that role in December 2023.

The post of principal is now split between Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire. Karen Campbell will be the principal of Bedford College, including overseeing Shuttleworth College.

The changes are to prepare the way for a proposed merger with Central Bedfordshire College in February 2023 when a third principal will be added within the group.

Mr Pryce said: “In February we will become one of the largest college groups in the UK.

"Central Bedfordshire College needs to improve on its latest Ofsted result. These managements changes will enable us to prepare to meet all those challenges and best serve our communities.”

Tresham College’s vice principals will be Dr Jo Baxter, Nick Haywood and Dr Mohammad Milani.