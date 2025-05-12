Top young talent shines at regional Young Musician of the Year competition at The Ferrers School

The Ferrers School, part of Meridian Trust, proudly hosted the annual Higham and Rushden Young Musician of the Year competition in partnership with the Rotary Club of Rushden.

The event brought together a wealth of musical talent, celebrating approximately 85 young performers through an entertaining evening of music and community spirit.

The competition featured two concerts. The first spotlighted choirs from four local primary schools alongside The Ferrers School, in a spirited contest highlighting the region’s growing young talent. Alfred Lord Tennyson School claimed victory in the junior category, while The Ferrers School won the senior category.

The second concert showcased solo and ensemble performers aged six to 18 years. From classical violin to contemporary vocals, the breadth and quality of the performances made for a memorable evening, and a tough decision for the judges.

Judging duties were carried out by Audrey Caldwell, Curriculum Director of Performing Arts at Meridian Trust, and Simone Reid, Head of the NMPAT Wellingborough Saturday Centre. Thanks to the generosity of The Elizabeth Groome Music Charity, over £300 in prizes were awarded to support the winners' ongoing musical development.

Additionally, ticket sales raised £400, which will be donated back to the charity to continue its valuable work supporting young musicians within the Higham Benefice.

The first place Junior Ensemble prize was presented to Clara, Isaac and Alice, who attend the NMPAT Wellingborough Music Centre, for their group performance of A Million Dreams, with the Senior Ensemble prize going to Sophie and Georgia of The Ferrers School for their guitar and vocal performance of California.

Competition amongst the Ferrers School students in the Senior Soloist category was fierce. Third place was awarded to Charlotte for a stunning violin solo, and second place to Isaac for his vocal performance of ‘What If’ from the Addams Family.

First place was presented to Krisztian for an outstanding guitar solo, showing both rhythmic and technical skill that impressed the judges. Krisztian also won the overall prize as best performer of the night.

Christopher Gammon, Music Teacher at The Ferrers School, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome students from the local area to perform at The Ferrers School for the Young Musician competition. It was fantastic to see that singing in choirs is thriving in primary schools and equally rewarding for our older students to inspire the younger ones. It was a real privilege to watch and listen to such talented young musicians.”

Christopher added: “The competition provides a valuable opportunity for young musicians to showcase their performance skills. The feedback they receive from professional, practising musicians is designed to inspire and encourage them to continue developing their playing. Performing in front of an audience is also a vital experience that helps build confidence. We are exceptionally grateful for the support of the Rotary Club of Rushden, which has enabled this successful outreach project with local primary schools to take place.”

Competition judge, Audrey Caldwell, said: “It was an honour to be invited to judge at the competition. The number of pupils involved, and the quality of performances exceeded all expectations – it was a real joy to see and hear.

“Two of the Meridian Trust values are the pursuit of excellence and extending the boundaries of learning. Only through hours of practice by pupils and the dedication of their teachers can we hope to consistently maintain high standards of performance within the performing arts. All of this was in abundant evidence during the evening.”