Toddlerz Day Nursery celebrates 10 years

Toddlerz Day Nursery was opened in January 2015 by owners Colin and Jane Todd. The Nursery has been a strong part of the local community ever since with high-quality care being Colin and Jane's main focus. They wanted to create an environment where children are safe, happy, able to explore and learn through play and to feel part of the family. Toddlerz is a family run business with Colin and Jane's Daughter Rebecca now Managing the nursery having worked here from the age of 16.

We celebrated this milestone with a big party on Saturday with Ice creams, a bouncy castle, festival glitter and all sorts of carnival games, it was a huge success and so lovely to see children and parents who have attended the nursery throughout the 10 years.

