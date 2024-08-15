Three Oxbridge places for Campion Sixth Formers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrations at Campion School & Language College have seen many students securing places at top universities, including Oxford and Cambridge. Sixth Formers now set to begin degree courses in a range of disciplines from Medicine to Politics.

It has been a morning of celebrations at Campion School & Language College in Bugbrooke, as Sixth Formers receive their A Level results and secure places at their first-choice universities.

This includes three students who will now be taking up places at Oxbridge:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles, who achieved four A*s and will be reading Philosophy and Maths at Exeter College, Oxford;

Rithvik, who also achieved four A*s, will be going on to read Medicine at Christ’s College, Cambridge;

Daniel, who achieved two A*s and two As and will join Lincoln College, Oxford to read Engineering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

_

These Sixth Formers were only some of the young people celebrating individual successes, however, with many others overjoyed to have achieved the grades they needed to secure high-quality university places. Reflecting the variety of interests and talents of students across the Sixth Form, some of the other achievements of the day came from:

Evie, who achieved an A*, an A and a B and will be heading to the University of Liverpool to study Anatomy of Human Biology;

Robert, who achieved an A* and three As and will be taking up a place studying General Engineering at the University of Sheffield;

Corey, who achieved two As and a C and will be joining the University of Warwick to study Politics, International Studies and Hispanic Studies;

Jed, who achieved two As and a B and will take up a place at the University of Leeds to study Economics;

Ana, who achieved an A*, a Distinction* and a C and will be going on to the University of Kent to study Human Geography.

One Sixth Former Miles, said:

"Big thank you to all the staff at Campion for putting up with me for 7 long years; I couldn't be happier with what I've achieved here!"

undefined

Another student, Evie, said:

“I’m so pleased with my results, I felt so supported through the whole UCAS process, thank you to all the teachers who helped me get to this point!”

Sixth Former Leo also thanked the school, saying:

"Results Day has actually been a huge relief for me! Celebrating with all the teachers and what I have achieved. My time in Campion has been so fulfilling and I could not have gotten to where I am now if it wasn't for my teachers and staff members such as Mrs Stewart who supported me throughout my time in Sixth Form!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

undefined

Patricia Hammond, Headteacher at Campion School & Language College, said:

“We have had a brilliant day of celebrations as our students receive the grades they have worked so hard for over many years. It is always a pleasure to be able to share in this significant milestone with our Sixth Formers, as they both reflect on their efforts and look ahead to their exciting next steps in life.

“It is particularly gratifying to see many of our students gaining the exam results they need to secure their places at some of the country’s most prestigious universities, such as Oxbridge and those in the Russell Group. Whether they are beginning their university studies in medicine, politics, the sciences or engineering, we look forward to seeing the positive impact each of these young people will make in their future careers and endeavours. We wish them all the best.”

Danielle Elliott, Head of Sixth Form, also said:

undefined

“I am incredibly proud of all our students collecting their results today and want to thank them for the hard work and determination they have put in consistently throughout their time at Sixth Form. They have been a fantastic group of young people to teach and work with and I know they all have very bright futures ahead of them.”