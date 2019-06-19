These are the Ofsted reports for all the Northamptonshire schools inspected so far this year

These are the Ofsted reports for schools in the Northampton area.

Ofsted have been busy inspecting schools in and around Northamptonshire this year.

Schools can be ranked outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. This is how the schools inspected so far in 2019 were scored.

1. Montsaye Academy

2. Greenfields Primary School and Nursery

3. Harpole Primary School

4. Little Stanion Primary School

