The Kettering college students who are shining stars in the digital world

Two Kettering teenagers are blazing a trail in the digital world – all while studying at college.

Bright Aimule and Isobel Aldersey, both aged 18, are pupils at Tresham College but have had international success in their spare time.

Bright is a Year 2 games design student and is also a shining star of social media with 900,000 followers. He has been sponsored by tech giants CapCut to produce TikTok content using their all-in-one video editor.

L-R : Isobel Aldersey, Emma Boulton Roe (Tresham College Head of Department, Performing Arts, Media and Music) and Bright Aimule.

With a huge earning potential, sensible Bright is saving his income and plans to expand his internet skills into the world of digital finance once he has completed his course this year.

Isobel is making a big impression in the world of digital illustration as she completes her first year of her level 3 in production arts course.

She works as a freelance illustrator and has received commissions for her artwork from all over the world including the Netherlands, Norway and Australia.

Emma Boulton Roe, head of department at Tresham College, said: “It’s amazing to discover we have such successful digital entrepreneurs in class.

"I hope some of the skills they have learned with us in college can help them with their future careers.”