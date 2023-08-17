News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

The Kettering college students who are shining stars in the digital world

They’re just 18 but they’ve already had international success
By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

Two Kettering teenagers are blazing a trail in the digital world – all while studying at college.

Bright Aimule and Isobel Aldersey, both aged 18, are pupils at Tresham College but have had international success in their spare time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bright is a Year 2 games design student and is also a shining star of social media with 900,000 followers. He has been sponsored by tech giants CapCut to produce TikTok content using their all-in-one video editor.

L-R : Isobel Aldersey, Emma Boulton Roe (Tresham College Head of Department, Performing Arts, Media and Music) and Bright Aimule.L-R : Isobel Aldersey, Emma Boulton Roe (Tresham College Head of Department, Performing Arts, Media and Music) and Bright Aimule.
L-R : Isobel Aldersey, Emma Boulton Roe (Tresham College Head of Department, Performing Arts, Media and Music) and Bright Aimule.
Most Popular

With a huge earning potential, sensible Bright is saving his income and plans to expand his internet skills into the world of digital finance once he has completed his course this year.

Isobel is making a big impression in the world of digital illustration as she completes her first year of her level 3 in production arts course.

She works as a freelance illustrator and has received commissions for her artwork from all over the world including the Netherlands, Norway and Australia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emma Boulton Roe, head of department at Tresham College, said: “It’s amazing to discover we have such successful digital entrepreneurs in class.

"I hope some of the skills they have learned with us in college can help them with their future careers.”

To see their work follow Bright on TikTok (@master.tng) and Isobel on Instagram (@bigbearum).

Related topics:KetteringTikTokInstagram