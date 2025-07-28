The Glenvale Church of England Primary School officially opened

Children from The Glenvale School, alongside Peter Cantley, Mark Best, Bishop Debbie Sellin, Ruth Walker-Green and Lynette Dudley

The Glenvale Church of England Primary School was officially opened by the Rt Reverend Debbie Sellin in a joyful celebration at the end of the school term.

Pupils first moved into the building at the start of the school year when Wilby CEVA Primary School closed its doors for the final time and relocated to the purpose-built site on the Glenvale Park development.

Since then, children have access to more playing areas, spacious and up-to-date learning environments and facilities like the new school hall and library.

Louise Bilkhu, Headteacher at The Glenvale School, said: "We were really proud to call our old school building in Wilby our home. The school had been there for 150 years, and generations of children had learnt there.

“However, our new school building has given us the ability to reimagine and reinvigorate all that we do. It is a beautiful space – and watching our children grow and flourish in it is an absolute privilege. It is a space that they deserve.”

Bishop Debbie cut the ribbon to officially open the new building in front of pupils, parents, staff and representatives from the Glenvale and Church of England community. This included Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP (the site’s master developer) and Peter Cantley, the Director of Education for the Diocese of Peterborough.

The school also took the opportunity to officially open The Dudley Library, named in honour of former Chair of Governors, Lynette Dudley, whose tireless dedication played a vital role in securing the school’s new home.

Ruth Wallker-Green, CEO of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), which The Glenvale School joined in April, said the day was a momentous occasion.

“The process to secure these children this amazing new space was significant. Numerous council meetings took place, proposals drafted and plans prepared. It has taken a team of people to deliver this.

“What makes it all worthwhile is to see the joy on the children’s faces as they explore their new space. During the celebration assembly they were just beaming – and that is what makes an event like this such a momentous occasion.

"A school, however, is so much more than bricks and mortar. This school will not only be the anchor for this community, but we also want it to be a flagship school. We’re proud to have Glenvale as part of our trust."

