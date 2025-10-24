The Ferrers School welcomes new Principal

The Ferrers School, part of Meridian Trust, has welcomed Clare Raku as its new Principal.

Clare is already well known within Meridian Trust, having most recently served as Principal at Sharnbrook Academy in Bedfordshire. During her time there, she oversaw significant progress and helped strengthen the school community. She now brings that experience, along with her passion for inclusive and ambitious education, to The Ferrers School.

Speaking about her new role, Clare said: “It is a privilege to be joining The Ferrers School. My focus will be on building on the strengths of the school so that every young person here can aspire, achieve and be recognised for their successes. The school has a wonderful reputation for its strong community spirit, and I have already been impressed by the commitment of staff and the eagerness of students to do well.

Already in this first half term, students have been awarded over 65,000 achievement points for their hard work and efforts, and we held our first charity day of the year, raising an incredible £1259 for Young Minds as part of World Mental Health Day. It is fantastic to be part of such a wonderful school community, and I am looking forward to the years ahead with excitement about all we will achieve together.”

The school community bids farewell to Angela Smith, who previously led The Ferrers School. Her leadership and service are warmly acknowledged by both the school and the Trust.

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, commented: “Clare is an exceptional leader whose drive and dedication have already made a positive impact within the Trust. We are delighted that she will now bring her expertise and energy to The Ferrers School. With Clare’s leadership, the school is in a strong position to continue developing and to provide its students with outstanding opportunities. We also thank Angela for her commitment and contribution during her time as Principal.”

The Ferrers School is part of Meridian Trust, a growing family of schools across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, and Peterborough. The Trust is committed to supporting its schools to share best practice and deliver high-quality education in their local communities.

For more information about The Ferrers School, please visit: www.theferrers.org.