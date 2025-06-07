The Ferrers School to display student's ambitious art work in end of year showcase

Artistic Freedom - The Ferrers School art and design show

The Ferrers School are holding an exhibition of work from the art and design faculty to celebrate a fantastic year of student’s success. The exhibition will be open from 5:30pm – 7:00pm Wednesday the 25th June in the school hall. It will feature work from all year groups across a range of departments including Art, Photography, and Product Design.

Students have produced some ground breaking and imaginative work that pushes the boundaries and explores some exciting subjects and areas of study. They have explored themes including, political leaders, music, evolution, architecture, comic books, horror movies, religion and mental health. They have explored these themes with maturity, humour, insight and skill. And they have designed products to solve problems, improve everyday life, entertain us and improve the world around us. We are really proud of the way they have explored themes personal to them.

Art, Design, Photography and Design Technology is very much about looking to the future. Our students and their potential represent a bright and ambitious future we are excited to be a part of. It has been a pleasure to see them develop as artists, designers and young people over the course of the last 2 years.

The creative faculties at the Ferrers continue to grow as do the creative industries. We have ambitious students who are keen to express themselves, explore their creative freedom and move these industries forward. Some of our A level students are progressing to further education to study creative subjects including Illustration, character design and architecture.

Principal, Mrs Angela Smith, said ‘We are so very proud to be able to showcase the creativity and talent of our students. We are excited to hold this exhibition and to be able to share this event with our community.’