Lorna Lowrie

A Level Students at The Corby Sixth Form are celebrating their first ever results day with a pass rate of 90% after opening in the refurbished Chisholm House in Corby’s town centre in September 2023.

Students were able to celebrate with 18% of A-Level grades at A*–B and 100% pass rates in a wide range of subject areas including Ancient History, Art, Photography, Textiles, Chemistry, Computer Science, Film, Further Maths, Media, Physics, Politics, Sociology and Spanish.

Students have secured places at universities across the country, including Russell Group institutions such as York, Nottingham and Birmingham to study degrees in Forensic Science, Film and Screenwriting, Accounting, Business Finance & Management.

Kathryn Brindley Edwards, Principal of Sixth Forms at The Bedford College Group praised the students’ efforts: "As our very first A Level cohort, our students have made history at The Corby Sixth Form and achieved a strong 90% pass rate. We look forward to hearing how they progress through university and into their chosen careers.”

Cameron, Eniko and Summer

Lee Barron MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, said: “Huge congratulations to everyone at The Corby Sixth Form for hitting this milestone. I know it has taken a lot of hard work and commitment from staff and students.

There is always a lot of pressure on results day, but I hope, whatever is on the page, you remember that you have met the challenges and that’s worth celebrating. I wish every student the very best on the next stage of their journey and hope they will feel proud of playing their part in The Corby Sixth Form’s story.”

Nikosh Choina, was very happy with his A Level results, getting a B in Maths, a B in Physics and a C in Computer Science, securing his place at the University of York to study computer science. He said: "I really enjoyed studying at The Corby Sixth Form, I was given freedom but was also pushed to get the results I needed.”

Adam Finke who collected his A Level results said: “I’ve just found out I’ve got into De Montfort University which was my first choice to study Cyber Security and Networking. The Corby Sixth Form was a great place to study. I love the freedom of studying here because you can come and go as you please and you are treated like an adult”

Adam Finke

Summer Smouton Brown, who achieved a Distinction* Distinction in Forensics and Criminal Investigation, the highest grade achievable in a BTEC qualification, and a C in Biology. Summer commented: “I’ve just got into The University of Kent as my first choice. I’m going to study Forensic Science as their course has a year abroad scheme. My results are thanks to my Biology Teacher Shona McFadyen. She’s just incredible and will do everything to help you understand a topic. The Corby sixth form is such a great place to study and I would recommend it to anyone!”

Lorna Lowrie, who achieved an A in Art and a C in both Philosophy and Psychology, has secured her place at the Norwich University of Arts to study Art. She collected her results supported by her parents. She added: “The teachers were the best part, they treated me like an adult giving us independence and freedom. I was very shy in secondary school and coming here I had a fresh mindset and a lot more confidence.”

To find out more about the courses available at The Corby Sixth Form visit the website: