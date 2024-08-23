The Bedford College Group helps hundreds of Northamptonshire students improve their GCSE grades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bedford College Group is proud to announce that 750 students across the Group have improved their GCSE English and/or Maths grades to achieve a Grade 4 or above.

Students across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire are on study programmes at The Bedford College Group that include the opportunity to sit or retake their GCSEs to improve on the grades they received whilst studying at school. This year a total of 1,352 students who sat GCSE English and Maths with the Group improved their grade by at least one grade.

Nina Sharp, Vice Principal for Maths, English and Progression Pathways said: “We are extremely proud of all our students receiving their GCSE results today. The results demonstrate the significant impact The Bedford College Group is having on supporting its students to improve their GCSE English and Maths grades so that they can get the building blocks to start meaningful careers or progress on to further study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Many of our students didn’t get the results they had hoped for the first time around, but they showed the determination to progress in their studies with us, with many now celebrating improved results.”

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

Below are some of the fantastic results our students at Tresham College based in Northamptonshire have obtained:

Tresham College – GCSE English

Phoenix Turner has gone from FSL1 to Grade 5

Keira Camilleri went from no Grade to Grade 9

Tresham College – GCSE Maths

Katie Noakes is a Motor Vehicle student looking for a career in STEM. Katie has persevered to improve her Grade in match and after attending all sessions and workshops she gained a Grade 4

Shaquille Chidoori went from zero to Grade 5, the highest grade jump for a full-time 16-19 learner in the college

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bedford College Group offers courses for young people who are receiving their GCSE results today at campuses across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire with places still available for the new academic year starting in September: Bedford College Group | The Bedford College Group | Further and Higher Education