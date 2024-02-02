Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wrenn School has been handed a good grade from Ofsted following a visit in December, and leaders are ‘thrilled’ by the result.

The report, which was published on January 31, praises the school in London Road, Wellingborough for its ‘vibrant, inclusive culture’ and positive learning environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Parker, acting principal of Wrenn School, said: “I am thrilled that the Ofsted team have recognised the school for successfully creating the unique, vibrant and inclusive culture we are all so proud of here at Wrenn School.

Wrenn School was inadequate in 2016, but turned it around in 2018, and has now retained its good rating

“Inspectors also recognised our high aspirations for all pupils, our academic ambition, well-structured curriculum and teaching methods and how we identify and support the needs of all of our pupils.

“I am also very grateful that our parents and carers are so supportive of the school and the hard work of all our staff.”

The school’s ‘BeKind@Wrenn’ programme was praised for encouraging positive relationships between students, as well as with staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also notes that ‘pupils feel listened to and trust staff to deal with any concerns effectively. Most pupils behave well and appreciate the recent improvements in behaviour.’

Ofsted inspectors also mentioned the positive views of the school from parents, with one saying: “The staff are amazing and do a fantastic job of looking after the children and tending to their needs, as well as teaching them and preparing them for the future.”

Wrenn School was given an inadequate grade in 2016, but turned it around two years later, being handed a good grade in 2018. Almost six years later, inspectors insist the school has maintained a ‘broad and ambitious’ curriculum, and high standard of teaching.

The happiness of teachers at the school was also mentioned, as a passage from the document reads: “Staff are extremely supportive of the leadership of the school. They are proud to work here. They told inspectors that their workload and well-being are carefully considered. The school and the trust work together to provide training for staff. The local academy council challenges and supports leaders effectively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixth-form students contribute to the positive atmosphere by acting as mentors to younger pupils, being reading buddies and running after-school clubs. Other extra-curricular opportunities for students include undertaking outdoor education, learning sign language, and taking part in a range of sports and music activities.

Wrenn School is part of the Creative Education Trust, that also oversees the management of Weavers Academy in Wellingborough, which itself maintained a good grade when it was visited by the body in the summer of 2022.

Nicole McCartney, director of education at Creative Education Trust, added: ”This report is testament to the hard work of everyone at the Wrenn School in maintaining and building upon its good rating in 2018.

“The school’s high aspirations, the dedication of the teaching staff, and the quality of the curriculum they deliver shone through to the inspection team, and I am very pleased to see such positive feedback from parents and carers too.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with Wrenn to build on this brilliant success.”