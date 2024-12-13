T Level Students of the Year celebrated at The Bedford College Group

Winner's of The Bedford College Group T Level Awards

Last week (5/12) The Bedford College Group hosted its first-ever T Levels award ceremony to celebrate the achievements of T Level students across the Group's Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire-based colleges.

The event held at the historic Shuttleworth House, on the grounds of Shuttleworth College, was attended by students and their families, teaching staff, employers and senior leaders from the college where a festive afternoon tea was served and musical performances from students were performed alongside the prestigious awards.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, Chief Executive of The Bedford College Group praised the achievements of the T Level students, saying: “This award ceremony has been the perfect opportunity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our T Level students. It’s a testament to their dedication, resilience, and willingness to embrace this bold, innovative way of learning.

“I am immensely proud of the trailblazing spirit all our students have demonstrated. T Levels represent more than just qualifications, they embody a forward-thinking approach to education, one that prepares young people for the challenges and opportunities of the modern workplace. They have not only embraced this new model but excelled within it, setting a high standard for future students to follow.”

Karen Campbell, Principal of Bedford and Shuttleworth College’s and the T Level Skills Lead for the Group added: “T Levels are about more than just academic success. They offer students a pathway to the real world of work, bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry needs. The awards celebrate the incredible results of this approach. Our T Level students have worked hard to meet the challenges of their courses, and in many cases, far exceeded expectations. They have shown resilience, adaptability, and a hunger to succeed, and we are enormously proud of them all.”

T Level student at Tresham College and winner of the Digital Award winner Josh Crompton said “My first year of T Levels was challenging because I’ve never been a fan of paper exams, but this year’s focus on practical work has been fantastic, and I’m feeling great about it. I’m excited for what’s next—hopefully finding an apprenticeship or starting a full-time job!"

Winners of The Bedford College Group T Level Awards – Student Awards -

James Allison of Shuttleworth College - T Level Award for Agriculture & EnvironmentalSusie Crisp of Bedford College - T Level Award for Business & Accounting

Tehreem Ashraf of Central Bedfordshire College - T Level Award for Business & Accounting

Greg Rapacz of Tresham College - T Level Award for Business & Accounting

Maya Read of Bedford College - T Level Award for Construction

Joey Harris of Tresham College - T Level Award for Construction

Umaya Ali of Bedford College - T Level Award for Digital

Josh Crompton of Tresham College - T Level Award for Digital

Zoe Michael of Central Bedfordshire College - T Level Award for Education

Isaac Perry of Bedford College - T Level Award for Engineering & Manufacturing

Daisy Lang of Bedford College - T Level Award for Health & Social Care

Susie Crisp of Bedford College - T Level Student of the Year Award

Employer Awards –

T Level Employer of The Year 2024 Award: Katie-jo Gracie (KJ) Jam Coding MK & Beds

Runner up - T Level Employer of The Year 2024: Michelle Fensome Workforce & Organisational Development, Luton Council

T Levels are two-year courses for 16–18-year-olds designed for those who have a clear career path in mind and want to be skills-ready for the workplace upon completion. Launched nationally in 2020, T Levels provide an alternative to A Levels, apprenticeships, or other post-16 options, offering a unique blend of classroom learning and practical experience. Developed in collaboration with businesses and employers, these courses ensure students acquire the knowledge and skills needed for their chosen field. With 1,800 hours of study over two years, including a 45-day work placement, T Levels are ideal for students focused on a specific occupation or industry. Equivalent to three A Levels, T Levels also offer up to 168 UCAS points, enabling students to progress to university, further study, or employment.

To learn more about the wide variety of T Level courses available at The Bedford College Group's colleges in Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire, visit Bedford College Group | The Bedford College Group | Further and Higher Education