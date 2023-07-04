'Swift and decisive' action at Kettering school leads to positive rating months after inadequate grade
A Kettering school which was rated inadequate because of safeguarding problems earlier in the year has received a more positive rating following a second inspection.
Staff at St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School had said a first inspection in January, which rated it as inadequate, was not a “fair judgement”.
Ofsted visited for a second time this year in May and a new report gave the school an overall rating of good, saying pupils’ personal development there was outstanding.
The regulator said the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust, which runs the school, took “swift and decisive action” to improve safeguarding.
In the forthcoming report, which the Local Democracy Reporting Service has seen, it said: “[The trust has] provided effective support and challenge. This includes bespoke, intense training and strengthened monitoring arrangements.”
The report found the school was “extremely inclusive and welcoming”, where pupils get on well with each other. It found they were “caring and kind”, had “positive relationships with staff”.
Ben Arnell, the school’s headteacher, said the second inspection was a “really positive experience”.
He added: “This is a judgement that better encapsulates all that we are as a school. Our community is a place where our children are safe, happy and thrive.
“While we think our school is so much more than a single judgement, it is fantastic that Ofsted has recognised all that is good about St Andrew’s. The last few months have come with their challenges, but I would like to thank our community for their understanding and unwavering support.”