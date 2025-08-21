Students from Weavers Academy celebrate GCSE success

Ruby Thompson

Students at Weavers Academy, part of Creative Education Trust, are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today.

Strengths within the school remain our target STEAM subjects. Students were particularly successful in Art and Design (Photography, Arts, Textiles) achieving the best outcomes for the school. In addition, outcomes in PE, Music Tech and Music were excellent, with students demonstrating a real breadth of talent. Academically, Sciences and Maths were a real strength for students outcomes.

Key headlines include:

· Increased % of children achieving 5+ in English and Maths

Lonny Williams

· Increased number of students achieving the top grades of 9, 8 and 7

· Increased attainment 8 score

· Improved numbers of students achieving 4+ in languages

Some of our top performing students this year include:

Haiden Brightwell

Shanuga Sivarajah

Seven grade 9s, two grade 8s

Shanuga has impressed staff with her exceptional work ethic and determination throughout her time at Weavers Academy. Conscientious and self-motivated, she regularly asked for extra work, handed it in alongside her class studies, and sought weekly feedback to push herself further. She also went above and beyond with independent research, attended exam masterclasses and extra lessons, and even used YouTube study resources to strengthen her knowledge. A French film trip proved both a reward and a valuable boost to her listening skills, while a range of leadership roles and other enrichment opportunities helped her grow in confidence.

Shanuga is particularly proud of the way she improved her mock results, and now looks ahead with ambition to study Medicine while staying on at Weavers Sixth Form. Reflecting on her journey, she said: “I’ve always tried to go the extra mile with my studies, whether that meant taking on extra work, learning from mistakes, or using every support available. The calm environment at Weavers and the encouragement from staff have really helped me improve, and I’m excited to take the next steps towards my dream of studying Medicine.”

Shanuga Sivarajah

James Kelland

Six grade 9s, three grade 8s

Throughout his time at Weavers, James has taken every opportunity available: completing the Duke of Edinburgh Award, performing in multiple music groups, competing in the Rotary Music Festival, going on the ski trip, and attending subject masterclasses.

“I’m most proud of being awarded Student of the Year in Year 10, and the grades and test results I’ve been getting for my GCSEs. I’m staying at Weavers for Sixth Form because it feels welcoming and has helped me grow in confidence, especially in music performances.”

Lonny Williams

Two grade 9s, six grade 8s, one grade 7

Lonny’s success is the result of pure hard work, determination and commitment. Known for building strong relationships with his teachers, he consistently listened to advice and acted on it, while also encouraging those around him. Mature and reliable, Lonny took advantage of every opportunity to improve his learning — from attending all Excellence Hours and masterclasses to making the most of additional support sessions. A talented linguist, he balanced his studies with generosity of spirit, often thanking staff for their hard work and guidance. Beyond the classroom, Lonny embraced a wide range of opportunities: from helping to repaint the local underpass as part of community work, to coordinating drop-down days, delivering assemblies, and taking a leading role in ‘Speak Your Mind’ for Black students. He represented the academy at a multi-school sports day, engaged with national figures such as Gen Kitchen MP, Bridget Phillipson MP and Angela Essel, and even collaborated with a West End designer on Shakespeare costume and set design.

Reflecting on his journey, Lonny said: “Weavers introduced Excellence Hour, which gave me the opportunity to speak with teachers one-to-one or work independently in the right environment. On top of that, the masterclasses before exams were a huge help. The school has given me so many opportunities that have helped me grow — from leadership roles to community projects — but what I’m most proud of are the friends I’ve made and the support network here. The teachers are incredibly supportive, which is why I’m staying on at Weavers Sixth Form.”

And some of our excellent progress success stories:

Haiden Brightwell

One grade 6, five grade 5s, two grade 4s

Haiden’s journey at Weavers Academy is one defined by resilience, growth and maturity. Having faced adversity, he has shown remarkable determination to turn things around. Haiden has worked hard — with support from staff — to develop into a polite, hardworking student with a strong work ethic. His progress is a testament to his resilience and willingness to embrace positive change, and he now looks ahead with confidence to the next stage of his education.

“I’ve learned that you get what you put in. I’m really pleased with my results and how much progress I’ve made.”

Ruby Thompson

One grade 9, one grade 7, one grade 6, four grade 5s, two grade 4s

Ruby has shown extraordinary growth in confidence over the past five years, especially in her music. She has attended every exam masterclass, taken part in the CET Shakespeare costume design project for two years, rehearsed weekly in five music ensembles, and placed first in the Senior Woodwind class at the Rotary Music Festival.

“My achievement from Weavers is performing in music as my confidence has really been growing in music performing. I’m staying for Sixth Form because of the opportunities creative arts have for me.”

Jon Hunt, Principal at Weavers said:

"We are incredibly proud of our students who have worked hard, embraced the opportunities available at Weavers Academy, and achieved fantastic results. Their commitment and determination have paid off, and it is wonderful to see so many of them securing the outcomes they deserve. We look forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form, where they will continue to flourish and build on this success”

Nicole McCartney, CEO of Creative Education Trust said:

“Well done, Year 11! We are all so proud of what you have achieved.

“I am immensely grateful to our brilliant staff for their complete dedication to helping our students to achieve their potential and supporting them every step of the way.

“We wish all our students the very best for their exciting next steps. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”

