Students at The Ferrers School celebrate excellent GSCE and BTEC results

Students at The Ferrers School are celebrating a fantastic set of GCSE and BTEC results this year.

There have been many individual successes including Viktorija Slavinskaite who achieved outstanding results, with grades 8 and 9 across the board.

The school is also delighted with Will Baker, Reuben Willetts, Burhan Rizwan and George Lee as they averaged over grade 7 across their complement of GCSEs.

There has also been exceptional progress from Max King, Freya Lack, Jaydon Allen-Bramble, Kiera Burton, Daisy Harris and Marty Dangerfield.

Freya Lack and Kiera Burton

Principal Angela Smith said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our students who have shown so much resilience and tenacity during this time. We would like to thank our staff, students and parents for their unwavering commitment and support.”

Sarah Wilson, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “We have seen some outstanding individual performances which are a testament to the hard work of students, staff and the wider community.”

Students are now going on to a range of destinations of their choice.

The Ferrers School Sixth form was proud to open its doors as a stand-alone sixth form provider in September 23.

Viktorija Slavinskaite

Head of Sixth Form, Helen Prince, said: “We had an incredible first year and we are excited about what the new year Year 12 cohort will bring. All sixth formers are role models here at The Ferrers School and they will have the opportunity to shape and influence what happens next.”

Any students interested in applying to our Sixth Form can contact our Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Helen Prince [email protected], for further information.