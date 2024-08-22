Students at Kettering Science Academy celebrate GCSE success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff at Kettering Science Academy, part of Brooke Weston Trust, are celebrating another set of good GCSE results today.

We’re pleased to continue the success from last year by maintaining the attainment standards set in 2023, with an increase in the percentage of students achieving a strong pass in both English and Maths. As we look to develop and extend our provision for the visual and creative arts curriculum areas at KSA, we are thrilled that early indications show that we continue to make excellent progress within these subject areas.

Jennie Giovanelli, Principal at Kettering Science Academy, remarked: “We are immensely proud of this year’s cohort for their hard work in achieving grades that will set them up for the next stage of their lives.

"At Kettering Science Academy, our vision is to be the best you can be, and our Year 11 students have exemplified this through their dedication to their studies. We look forward to welcoming many of them back to our sixth form and wish the best of luck to those moving on to further education.”

Lily Coles

Noticeable successes include: Lily Coles: Eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8; Kenta Jenkins: Five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and two Grade 7s; Stefan Buburuzanu: Five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and two Grade 7s; Mason Toppin-West: Five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and two Grade 7s; Ethan Ridley: Three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and two Grade 7s.

Many students this year will stay on at Kettering Science Academy to study for their A levels, with the remainder opting for alternative sixth forms, college, or apprenticeships.

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, remarked: "I am incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding GCSE results. Their success is a testament to their hard work and resilience, combined with the invaluable support of their families and the exceptional learning environment created by our wonderful staff. Together, they all embody our core value of Ambition For All.”

Kettering Science Academy still has places available for September, offering both traditional A-level courses and a range of successful vocational programmes. For further information, visit our website https://www.ketteringscienceacademy.org/