Students at Kettering Science Academy are celebrating today after achieving brilliant A-level results

Students at Kettering Science Academy are celebrating another set of strong A-level results today, with many securing places at their first-choice universities, starting high-quality apprenticeships, or moving into exciting employment opportunities.

This year’s results reflect the dedication, resilience, and ambition shown by Year 13 students, as well as the support of staff and families. The achievements highlight the school’s commitment to helping every student be the best you can be and they all leave KSA ready to succeed in the next stage of their lives.

Jennie Giovanelli, Principal, said:

“Results day is always special. It marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, built on years of hard work and determination. Many students have achieved more than they imagined possible, and every one of them should feel proud of what they have accomplished.”

“I want to thank our staff for their unwavering commitment, encouragement, and belief in our students. I would also like to thank our families and carers for the vital role they have played in supporting these young people throughout their journey.”

The school’s highest-performing students include:

Wesley Chaim who achieved 3A* and is heading to Imperial College London to read Computer Science

Daniil Andrejev who achieved 2A*, 2A and is off to UCL to study International Relations

Rebecca Mears who achieved 3A* and is heading to Loughborough University

Keely Knell who achieved 2A*, A, B securing her place at University of Warwick

Jennie continued:

“At Kettering Science Academy, we talk a lot about inspiring ambition and igniting brilliance. Today’s results show what happens when young people believe in themselves, are well supported, and never give up. They are leaving us not just with great qualifications, but with the confidence, resilience, and determination to make their mark on the world.”

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said:

“I feel immensely proud of our Year 13 students across the Trust. Through consistent effort and ambition, they have truly earned their achievements.

“Our fantastic teachers and support staff at Kettering Science Academy have played a crucial role, always encouraging and supporting each student to aim high and live out our value of Ambition For All.

“A heartfelt thank you also goes to our families. Your belief in your children and support for our schools help make our community caring and ambitious. I look forward to seeing all the exciting things our students will accomplish next.”

For further information, visit https://www.ketteringscienceacademy.org/