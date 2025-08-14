Students and staff celebrate outstanding A level results at Prince William School

The overall pass rate is 98%, with 83% attaining places at their first choice of university and 13% their second choice.

Top performing students from Prince William School include:

Oscar Hunt - A* A* A* A

Reece Wilkinson - A* A* A* A

Anna Clinker - A* A* A A

Daniel Taiwo - A* A* A A

Hannah Wilson - A* A* A* A

Emma Vogt - A* A A

Angus Lee - A* A* A A

Keira Hindley - A* A* A

Alyona Berry - A* A* A* A

Jacob Asher-Relf - A A A

Headteacher Anna Hewes said: “I am so proud of our Year 13 students whose hard work and dedication to their learning has delivered this incredible set of A level results. They have achieved this with the wonderful support of their parents and families and the commitment of our amazing staff here at Prince William School, who have worked hard to ensure every student is supported to reach their full potential.

“Today is a day for celebration before our learners move on to their next step, whether that be university, training or employment, and everyone here at Prince William wishes them the very best of luck for the future.”



Well done to Alyona who will be studying Physics with Theoretical Physics at Imperial College, London

Congratulations to Hannah, she'll be heading to Sheffield to study Law

Well done Reece - he's heading off to Exeter to study medicine