St Luke’s CE Primary School takes part in royal visit

The visit, which focused on commemorating the Great Fire of Northampton, featured a display of artwork created by pupils from all year groups. Curated by the school’s Art Lead, each group contributed unique pieces telling the story of the fire through different artistic approaches.

Reception children crafted open fire scenes to show how the blaze began while Year 6 pupils designed symbolic £25,000 notes to represent the funds raised to rebuild the town.

Children in Year 1 depicted the fire spreading from house to house, while Year 5 pupils created portraits of King Charles II, recognising his donation of timber to support reconstruction.

Pupils in Year 2 created a dramatic fire scene including the lost All Hallows Church, children from Year 3 mapped the layout of Northampton before the fire, and Year 4 focused on buildings that survived, including The Welsh House and Hazelrigg House.

The Duchess took time to view the children’s work and speak with several pupils. She asked them about their artwork, their interests, and answered questions, including one about her hobbies.

The school was invited to join the event by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders-Watson. The whole school attended the event, which was well supported by parent volunteers.

Headteacher Sonia Clews said: “"This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our children and they rose to the occasion magnificently, showing the very best of St Luke’s. We are incredibly proud of their excellent behaviour and enthusiasm for the project and it was a wonderful day for the whole school and their families.”

1 . Contributed Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh meets St Luke's pupils Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Year 5 pupils created portraits of King Charles II Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Year 3 mapped the layout of Northampton before the fire Photo: Submitted Photo Sales