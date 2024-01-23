Sporting ambassadors inspire Kettering primary school pupils with lessons in resilience and believing in themselves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at a Kettering primary school have been treated to confidence-boosting sessions led by two sporting ambassadors from the Mintridge Foundation.

Hayfield Cross Church of England School welcomed wheelchair basketball player Jordan Jarrett-Bryan and Paralympic rowing hopeful Ben Gallagher in two separate sessions.

As well as putting the children through their paces in coaching sessions, the sports stars inspired the pupils with their stories of over-coming adversity.

(top) Ben Gallagher and (bottom) Jordan Jarrett-Bryan with the children

Becky McGeechan, PE lead at the school, said: “The children absolutely loved these visits and adored the ambassadors. It was fantastic to see the pupils look up to the two of them as role models and just how engaged they were with the sessions. When Jordan spoke to the older children, I could see the impact it had and how it made them realise that the impossible can be achieved.”

Jordan Jarrett-Bryan, who is also a presenter for Channel 4 Sports, played wheelchair basketball at national and club level for 15 years, including becoming a European Champion with GB Junior Team.

During his visit, Jordan spoke to the children about having resilience and believing in themselves.

He said: “I love coming to schools to help build the children's confidence. With confidence you can do anything and be anything.”

Jordan Jarrett-Bryan at Hayfield Cross with staff and pupils/Hayfield Cross

Staff and children joined in a game of wheelchair basketball, under the instruction of coach Jay.

He said: “We are still changing hearts and minds about the sport. It is important that we come into schools to open up people's minds about the sport. Three out of 10 professional players walk to the court - they may not be wheelchair bound. The sport is not just for those in a wheelchair. It can be for everyone.”

A big hit with the children, Jordan gave up his lunchtime to chat in the playground.

The Mintridge Foundation returned to Hayfield Cross this time bringing Ben Gallagher into school.

An ex-soldier, Ben suffered serious injuries on active duty but overcame adversity with the help of sport and now uses his experiences to inspire others.

He is now aiming to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Ben spoke with the children about overcoming obstacles before then doing a Q&A with KS1 pupils and letting them try on his military gear.

Year 6 pupil Leo said: “It really made me think about what I can do and how I can achieve my goals.”

The Mintridge Foundation was founded in 2015 by Alex Wallace (Paske).