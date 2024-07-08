Special school set to expand by taking over soon-to-be-empty school site near Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has revealed plans to expand a special school for children with learning difficulties and further educational needs into a soon-to-be-empty school building near Wellingborough.

Plans to bring another site under the supervision of Rowan Gate Primary School from September 2024 have been set out in agenda papers for the authority’s executive meeting this week.

The building in question is the Wilby CEVA Primary School, located in the village just outside of Wellingborough. This comes after NNC approved the relocation of the Wilby school to the new Glenvale Park facility, which is due to open this year.

Work was undertaken to assess the options for the vacated Wilby School building to ensure it is still in use and contributing to the number of sufficient school places within the region. The council investigated its suitability to occupy children with special educational needs to try to tackle the severe shortage of SEND school places in morth Northants.

If approved by the executive next week, Rowan Gate will adopt its fifth special school site within North Northants. Creidt: Google

Rowan Gate Primary currently has four separate school sites, with its two main facilities at Finedon Road, Wellingborough, and Hayway, Rushden. The two satellites based at Tennyson Road Infant School and Stanton Cross Primary School also help contribute to the county’s special needs provision.

The school accommodates children with severe learning disabilities, autistic spectrum disorder, social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH) and complex medical needs. Plans indicate the former Wilby School site would initially accommodate pupils in reception to Year 1, with a maximum capacity of 30 pupils.