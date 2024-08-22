Southfield School students have been celebrating their GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Southfield School is proud to recognise the hard work and perseverance of our Year 11 students as they receive their GCSE and vocational results.

In the context of national standards returning to those seen in 2019 we are exceptionally proud of the achievements of all our students which have paved the way for them to pursue further studies, apprenticeships, and other future endeavours.

Headteacher, Scott Nevett, remarked: “We are extremely proud of this year group’s achievements, given the many challenges they have faced during their secondary school career. Both students and staff at the school have worked incredibly hard to achieve the successes we have seen today and we would like to thank parents/carers for their invaluable support throughout. We were delighted to welcome back the majority of our students into our sixth form and wish those moving onto a new destination all the best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southfield School’s outstanding sixth form continues to offer an excellent environment for learning, with state-of-the-art facilities including a café, lecture theatre, and various social and study spaces. There are still spaces available, and we encourage interested external students to contact us at: [email protected].