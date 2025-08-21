Southfield School celebrates exceptional results

GCSE success celebrated at Southfield School in Kettering

Southfield School is celebrating the exceptional achievements of Year 11 students as they receive their GCSE and vocational results.

The school is immensely proud of the progress students have made. The excellent results reflect their dedication to learning and have opened doors for them to pursue further studies, apprenticeships, and exciting future opportunities.

The school which is part of Orbis Education Trust and based in Lewis Road, Kettering, was particularly proud to celebrate top-performing students who achieved grades 8-9 across multiple subjects: Afnan Ettweri, Atiya Hussein, Goda Mateikaite, Neve Rogers, Kelsie Tortutuse, and Holly Wilson. These remarkable achievements demonstrate the exceptional talent and commitment within the Year 11 cohort.

Head of School, Scott Nevett, remarked:

"Our Year 11 students have done fantastically well. We are extremely proud of their achievements and the dedication they have shown throughout their studies. Our students have worked incredibly hard to achieve the successes we have seen today, and we would like to thank parents and carers for their invaluable support throughout.

"These results are also testament to the incredible amount of hard work undertaken by our staff, in terms of providing our students with the tools they need to realise their full potential.

"We will be delighted to welcome back the majority of our students into our sixth form and wish those moving onto new destinations all the best for the future."

Southfield School's outstanding sixth form continues to offer an excellent environment for learning, housed in our state-of-the-art building featuring a café, lecture theatre, and various social and study spaces designed to support student success.

There are still spaces available for September and interested external students to contact [email protected] to discover the opportunities available in a thriving sixth form community.