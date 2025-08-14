Southfield School is proud to announce another year of exceptional A Level and vocational results for our 2025 cohort. These impressive achievements reflect the commitment, perseverance, and academic excellence demonstrated by our students throughout their studies, supported by our dedicated teaching staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 70% of all grades were at C or above, and the proportion of grades at A or A*, and A* to B more than doubled compared to last year. More than 70% of all grades were at C or above, and the proportion of grades at A or A* and A* to B, more than doubled compared to last year.

These results have opened doors to exciting opportunities, with the vast majority of students securing places at their preferred universities, apprenticeship programmes, or other career paths. This success further reinforces the ‘Outstanding’ rating awarded to our Sixth Form by Ofsted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of our students will now take their talents to Russell Group universities and other leading institutions across the UK and beyond, with particularly strong representation in medicine, engineering, computer science, and the humanities. Others have surpassed their own expectations and secured places on competitive courses and apprenticeship schemes — achievements we are just as proud to celebrate.

Southfield School Celebrates 2025 A Level Success

We are particularly delighted to celebrate our highest achievers:

Amelia Carlaw – 1 A* and 3 As

– 1 A* and 3 As Verity Shahidi – 3 A*s

– 3 A*s Amber Snee – 2 A*s and 1 A

– 2 A*s and 1 A Ryn White – 2 A*s and 1 A

– 2 A*s and 1 A May Wright – 3 A*s

Headteacher Scott Nevett said: “I am delighted to share the outstanding results achieved by our Year 13 students this summer. Watching these young people overcome challenges and achieve their goals has been incredibly rewarding for all of us at Southfield.

From our students who have achieved the very highest grades, to those who have made remarkable personal progress, each achievement tells a story of individual dedication and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These results reflect not just academic excellence, but the character and resilience our students have developed during their time with us. Whether they are moving on to university, apprenticeships or other exciting opportunities, I have every confidence they will continue to excel and make a positive impact wherever their paths lead them.

These achievements are also testament to the dedication of our exceptional staff and the strong partnerships between our teachers, students and families.

Congratulations to all our Year 13 students - you have all made us incredibly proud”

The school looks forward to following the continued success of these talented individuals as they pursue their ambitions in higher education and beyond.