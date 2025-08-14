Sixth Form students at Brooke Weston Academy achieve glowing A-level results
Clare Haworth, Principal of the Academy, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust, said: “We are thrilled for our students today. They have worked hard and shown great maturity and responsibility, and they all deserve to celebrate the end of their secondary school education.
“The Year 13 students have been a delight to teach and work alongside. The progress they have made during the two years is a testament to their character and overall brilliance.”
Clare continued: “Thank you to the teaching and support staff who have guided the students throughout their studies. We believe that every student deserves to reach the highest level of achievement, and these excellent results reflect just that.”
Over 90% of the Academy’s students who applied to University earned their places across the country to study a variety of courses. Including Mathematics, Biomedical Sciences, Primary Education, Radiography and History.
Other students have been accepted into high-demand apprenticeships with a variety of employers, including
Notable performers include:
· Theo Rust who achieved 3 A*’s and an A and is continuing education at the University of Cambridge to study Natural Sciences
· Yiannis Papachristoforou who achieved 3 A's and is starting at University of Birmingham to study Economics
· Myrtle Boadu attained an A*, 2 A’s and a B and will be studying Neuroscience at University of Nottingham
· Veronica Horoseva who achieved 3 A’s and is continuing education at University of Birmingham to study Law.
· Layla Mansuri attained 2 A’s and a B and will be studying Computer Science with a year in industry and the University of Nottingham
Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: “I feel immensely proud of our Year 13 students across the Trust. Through consistent effort and ambition, they have truly earned their achievements.
“Our fantastic teachers and support staff at Brooke Weston Academy have played a crucial role, always encouraging and supporting each student to aim high and live out our value of Ambition For All.
“A heartfelt thank you also goes to our families. Your belief in your children and support for our schools help make our community caring and ambitious. I look forward to seeing all the exciting things our students will accomplish next.”
To find out more about Brooke Weston Academy, visit: https://www.brookeweston.org