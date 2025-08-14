Sixth Form at Latimer celebrate success

Equally pleasing are the BTEC results with 100% of students achieving Distinction* to Merit grades in vocational subjects.

At Latimer we are passionate about unlocking students' potential and inspiring ambitious futures. We are pleased and proud that so many students have made good progress, irrespective of their starting points, opening doors to a variety of future opportunities.

Message from Assistant Principal Kerry Gallon:

Studying for Level 3 qualifications is challenging, but our Sixth Form students have met every hurdle with resilience, determination, and passion. From earning places at top universities to securing apprenticeships, embarking on travel, and pursuing new adventures, their successes are as diverse as their dreams.

We couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them. They leave The Latimer Arts College not just with achievements, but with the courage, skills, and ambition to thrive in whatever future they choose. Here’s to their next chapter and all the incredible things they’ll achieve!

Message from Principal Kathryn Murphy:

Whilst the sixth form numbers have grown we have maintained the excellent teaching and good progress made by students. I am proud of all our students for what they have achieved in their examinations but also for all the additional opportunities they grasped during their time with us. They have gained skills and developed their characters, preparing themselves well for life beyond Latimer. We will miss them, but wish them well as they move on to their individual next steps; we know they have exciting futures ahead of them. We look forward to hearing about their future successes as part of the Latimer Alumni.

Photo credit: the latimer arts college

1 . Students at The Latimer Arts College overwhelmingly achieve their targets Toby Keech also achieved 4 Levels: A* in Maths, A grades in Physics, Chemistry and Further Maths. He intends to study Mechanical Engineering at Loughborough University. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Students at The Latimer Arts College overwhelmingly achieve their targets Reggie Hall achieved 4 grade A’s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and EPQ. He will be studying Biomedical Sciences with a professional placement at the University of Bath. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Students at The Latimer Arts College overwhelmingly achieve their targets Ethan Bugby made exceptional progress from GCSE, achieving: A* Further Maths, A in Maths, B in Physics and a C in Chemistry. He will study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Nottingham. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Students at The Latimer Arts College overwhelmingly achieve their targets Lynley Wynne made exceptional progress from GCSE, achieving an A* in Sociology, A in Psychology and B PE. She intends to study Crime and Security Science at University College, London (UCL). Photo: Submitted Photo Sales