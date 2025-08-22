Sir Christopher Hatton Academy students celebrate Outstanding exam success

Maja, Rebecca and Neve

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy are this morning celebrating another year of fantastic examination results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are incredibly proud of the progress our students make during their time at the Academy, and this year’s results once again demonstrate the strength of attainment across the cohort.

A special mention goes to our highest-achieving students who secured grades 8 or above in eight or more of their subjects:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tariro Bere, Joel Blackburn-Elliot, Ria Champaneriya, Mahmoud Eldahshan, Josia James, Rebecca Johnson, Maja Kadziela, Anna Morris, Angelika Nilipiuk, Guari Pal, Emilia Panchal, Neve Percival, Shriya Shah, Khushi Thanki, Monika Udo, and Eashan Wanza.

George

We would also like to recognise those students who have made remarkable progress during their time with us. This year, the students who achieved the most progress were:

Bogdan Stanciu, Tariro Bere, Eashan Wanza, Inayat Ahmed, Khushi Thanki, Natalia Hartwig, Guari Pal, Anna Morris, Adam Butler, Nashe Takavadii, George Sanders, and Aroosh Abbas.

Co-Principals, Mr Mitchell and Mr Salisbury, said:

“We are very proud of our Year 11 2025 cohort, who have achieved such well-deserved grades after all of their hard work, focus and determination. We also wish to acknowledge our tenacious staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure the best outcomes, and extend our thanks and gratitude to parents for their unwavering support. We wish the Year 11 2025 cohort every success as they take their next steps into the future.”

Students are warmly invited to apply for a place at Sir Christopher Hatton Sixth Form. Entry requirements can be found on our website; to apply, please email us at [email protected].