Significant achievement for Priors Hall A Learning Community following Ofsted inspection

Priors Hall ALC is proud to announce a remarkable milestone following its latest Ofsted inspection conducted under section 5 of the Education Act 2005.

The school, which had previously required improvement before joining Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL), has now received outstanding recognition in several key areas.

Inspiring Futures through Learning is a multi-academy trust of 1 all through and 15 primary schools across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures of us all through learning together and preparing children for their futures.

Priors Hall school building

The inspection graded Priors Hall ALC as Outstanding in both Personal Development and Early Years provision, while also receiving Good ratings for Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, and Leadership and Management.

The Ofsted inspectors praised the school’s transformation, highlighting that: “Pupils behave well in class and during social times. Classrooms are calm places where pupils can concentrate on their learning."

This acknowledgment underscores the efforts made by the school to create an environment conducive to effective learning and positive social interactions. One of the standout aspects of the report was the commendation for the school’s exceptional personal development program.

Inspectors noted, “The school’s exceptional personal development provision gives pupils the knowledge they need to make healthy choices, contribute to society, and value the importance of diversity and equality. Pupils are interested in the different ways that people choose to live their lives and respect their right to do so.

Pupils at Priors Hall ALC

"The school’s work to develop character is incredibly strong. By the time pupils reach Year 6, for instance, they have an advanced understanding of the school’s four core values of resilience, curiosity, respect, and kindness. Pupils know how these qualities benefit themselves and those around them.

"They embrace the very wide range of carefully planned opportunities to develop their talents and interests.”

This success story is a testament to the dedication of the entire school community and the significant support from Inspiring Futures through Leaning IFtL. Through strategic improvement plans and a shared vision of excellence, the school has made noteworthy progress since joining the IFtL.

“This result reflects the hard work and commitment of our teachers, staff, and leadership team,” said Tess McQuade, Headteacher of Priors Hall ALC.

“We are delighted with the recognition from Ofsted and will continue to build on our strong foundation to offer our pupils the best possible education.”

Matt Miller, Chair of Governors, added, “This achievement is a reflection of the collaborative spirit and relentless focus on excellence that defines our school. We are grateful for the dedication of our staff and the support of the IFtL family, which has been instrumental in driving our progress.”

Sarah Bennett, IFtL CEO, expressed her pride in the school’s achievement: “Seeing Priors Hall ALC transform and excel in such a short period is truly rewarding. Their success embodies the spirit of dedication, resilience, and community that we champion across our Trust.

"This accomplishment not only highlights the hard work of the school’s staff and leadership but also demonstrates the impact of collaborative support and shared best practices.”

With these positive outcomes, Priors Hall ALC is set to continue its upward trajectory, ensuring that all pupils receive an education that not only meets but exceeds expectations, preparing them for future success.

The full report is available on the school’s website.