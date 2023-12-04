Shining a light on the OPEN Learning Partnership

The OPEN Learning Partnership provides academic opportunities to over 12,000 students across the region each year, from rocket car engineering to MUN-style debating and from STEM festivals and Science Days to music masterclasses with the Royal College of Music.

The Oundle, Peterborough and East Northants (OPEN) Learning Partnership was delighted to host Lee Barron, Labour candidate for Corby, to Oundle recently for a visit to three schools in the town: Oundle School, Oundle CE Primary and Prince William School.

His visit included meetings with all three Head Teachers and a chance to see first-hand the cross-sector collaboration that takes place across the partnership. Through this collaboration, over 12,000 young people in the region benefit annually from additional academic opportunities, including STEM workshops, family Science days, Music masterclasses and regular Maths events. All are delivered by staff from across the partnership, as well as visiting experts.

“Lee Barron’s visit to Oundle C of E Primary School was an opportunity to share and celebrate our strong and fruitful relationship with Oundle School and all members of the OPEN Partnership which provides us with so many wonderful opportunities for collaboration and sharing of expertise and resources.

OPEN Learning Partnership Heads with Lee Barron (Labour candidate for Corby)

"At the time of his visit, our Year 5 & 6 pupils were enjoying a dynamic presentation from author Alex Bellos, opening their minds to the world of Maths that we perhaps do not talk about as much.

"We were able to offer a Forest School Day last year for OPEN Schools and our children have enjoyed visiting other schools to develop skills and confidence, for example, speaking and listening and writing poetry.

"We are very lucky to be able to tap into the OPEN events that truly add value to what we can offer all of our pupils.'’ Mrs Jo Griffin, Head Teacher, Oundle CofE Primary School.

“Since its inception in 2018, the OPEN Learning Partnership has provided opportunities to broaden pupils’ horizons, to share expertise and to help our local educational community strive to be more than the sum of its parts.

"As we develop more ambitious programmes through working together, we can make sure that children across our communities get the best opportunities and outcomes possible, regardless of which school they attend.” Gordon Montgomery, Deputy Head Partnerships and Outreach, Oundle School.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Lee and listen to his vision. Particularly impressive was his desire to want to do something now to improve the lives of people in the area, regardless of the election outcome.

"From the OPEN Learning Partnership perspective, his interest in developing links to support our STEM 10,000 initiative and our Girls in Engineering proposal was very exciting. Prince William School enjoys the benefits of the partnership, including just recently participation in the Maths Conference, STEM Festival and Planetarium Day”. Kim Homard-Roy, Deputy Head, Prince William School & Chair of the OPEN Learning Partnership.

Political support across the spectrum in advocating for such connections between schools and other organisations is invaluable. The OPEN Learning Partnership holds no political view and in recent years, has been delighted to host a number of political leaders, including MP for Corby, Tom Pursglove.