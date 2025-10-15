Schools warm up for festive fun run

Carley Lambourne and Roseann Thompson from Katharine House Hospice fundraising team dressed in festive attire sharing a Santa Schools Fun information pack with Stacey and Stephanie from Bloxham Pre School.

Schools across south Northamptonshire and north Oxfordshire are gearing up for this year’s Schools Santa Run, raising money for their local hospice.

The Schools Santa Run, set up by the team at Katharine House Hospice during the pandemic, is now in its fifth year. This year it is being sponsored by local food service concepts company, TUGO.

Schools are asked to take on this outdoor activity between 1 and 19 December, setting their own distance for each class to run. The hospice is aiming to have over 30 schools, with children of all ages, signed up to take part. To reduce their environmental impact, the charity is asking schools to be more sustainable and encourage children to wear or make something festive instead of ordering Santa hats.

One of the schools taking part is Chacombe CEVA Primary Academy, who have already held a summer fun run and said how important it is for them to be able to support the hospice.

Head Teacher, Natalie Coates, said “Katharine House holds a special place in so many people’s hearts at Chacombe School. We have had two members of staff who couldn’t have got through some very difficult times, if it wasn’t for the staff at Katharine House. We have no words to say how grateful we all are. There are many people in our local community who have been supported by Katharine House or know of somebody who has stayed there, so we’re looking forward to supporting them again with our Schools Santa Run.”

Community Engagement Manager at Katharine House Hospice, Roseann Thompson, said, “We’re delighted that the Schools Santa Run continues to be a popular event. It’s an outdoor activity for everyone at school to enjoy, teachers included! It’s designed to be flexible for every school to fit within their PE curriculum or as a fun extra-curricular activity, but mostly it’s just a great way to end the term!”

To find out more and sign up your school, visit khh.org.uk/schools-santa-run.