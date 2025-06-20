Saints and England Rugby Player attends Hackleton Primary Schools annual Sports Day
The professional player Ollie Sleightholme, known for his performances at Franklin’s Gardens and the England National Rugby team, was warmly welcomed by pupils, staff, and families. His appearance brought an extra buzz to an already spirited day of races, games, and team events.
The highlight of the visit came during the closing ceremony, where the winning house team was awarded the coveted Sports Day trophy. This year’s victorious team house captains had the honour of receiving their trophy directly from the Saints player himself.
The player also spent time meeting students, posing for photos, much to the delight of young fans.
Hackleton Village School continues to promote health, well-being, and teamwork through sport — and this year’s Sports Day was a clear reminder of the power of community and inspiration.