Rushden Primary Academy celebrates NSPCC Number Day with a focus on inspirational female mathematicians

Year 3 and Year 4 NSPCC costume winners!

Rushden Primary Academy was abuzz with excitement as students celebrated NSPCC Number Day, showcasing their creativity and mathematical prowess. This year’s theme, “Inspirational Female Mathematicians,” saw children donning costumes that paid tribute to trailblazing women in the field of mathematics.

Miss Weston, the Maths Lead at Rushden Primary Academy, emphasised the importance of mathematics and its role in shaping young minds: "Mathematics is a fundamental skill that empowers students to think critically, solve problems, and understand the world around them. Events like NSPCC Number Day provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the subject and highlight the contributions of inspirational female mathematicians."

The day was filled with a variety of engaging maths activities, from code-breaking to creating tessellations using mathematical shapes. Students across all year groups participated enthusiastically, demonstrating their love for numbers and problem-solving skills.

Miss Edwards, the Principal of Rushden Primary Academy, expressed her pride in the students’ achievements. “The children have been totally immersed in everything number today. I have seen excellent engagement across the school, with students tackling a variety of mathematical concepts with confidence. As a school, we recognise the importance of celebrating females in Maths,” she said.

The pupils in Key Stage 2 had a wonderful day exploring fractions.

The event not only highlighted the significance of mathematics in everyday life but also aimed to inspire the next generation of mathematicians by celebrating the contributions of women in the field. The students’ costumes and participation reflected their admiration for these inspirational figures, making NSPCC Number Day a memorable and educational experience for all.

Rushden Primary Academy’s commitment to fostering a love for mathematics and promoting gender equality in STEM subjects was evident throughout the day. The success of this event is a testament to the school’s dedication to providing a well-rounded education that encourages curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking.