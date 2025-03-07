RPA celebrates the magic of reading on World Book Day

World Book Day at RPA was a truly magical occasion, as children and staff came together to celebrate their love of books and stories. The school was alive with excitement as pupils immersed themselves in new books, discovering new worlds and characters along the way.

One of the highlights of the day was our very own 'Masked Reader Competition,' where staff disguised themselves and read excerpts from beloved books. The children had a fantastic time guessing which teacher was behind the mask, sparking conversations about different authors and genres.

Adding to the excitement, our students arrived in school dressed as their favourite book characters. From classic fairy tale heroes to modern-day storybook icons, the creativity and enthusiasm on display were truly inspiring.

Miss Edwards, our Principal, shared her thoughts on the importance of this special day:

RPA students bring their favorite stories to life with amazing World Book Day costumes.

"World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the joy of reading and inspire a love of books in children. Reading is not just a fundamental skill—it opens doors to imagination, creativity, and lifelong learning. Encouraging children to share their favourite stories helps to foster a reading culture that will benefit them for years to come."

One of our Year 2 students, Isla, shared her excitement about the day: "I loved dressing up as my favourite book character and guessing who the masked readers were! It was so much fun, and I found a new book that I really enjoy reading."

At RPA, reading is at the heart of everything we do. While World Book Day is a wonderful event, we believe in celebrating books every day, encouraging our students to explore new stories, develop their literacy skills, and cultivate a lifelong passion for reading.

Thank you to everyone who took part and made this World Book Day such a success. We look forward to many more days of reading adventures ahead!

