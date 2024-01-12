Create and Design is a free project offered to Corby students by The Royal Opera House in collaboration with The Core at Corby Cube

Create and Design is a project designed to introduce Children to the creative backstage elements of theatre Design .

Create and Design

Join the Royal Opera House and The Core at Corby Cube to explore stage design, creativity and creative careers!

Primary schools in North Northamptonshire are invited to take part FREE in Create and Design inspired by Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute

Create and Design (KS2) is a hands-on design skills programme that supports pupils', creative problem-solving, develops empathy, builds careers understanding and connections between STEM and the arts. It is part of the award-winning ROH National Schools Programme.

There are 4 ways to get involved:

Teachers attend CPD Full day, certified, in-person training with ROH professionals. No familiarity with opera or music is needed. Suitable for class teachers and Music Leads.

Wed 24 April 2024, 9am – 3pm Find out more and book your free place

Meet the Artists Introduce opera in a fun and accessible way by joining our interactive digital workshop from your classroom. Ask opera singers questions and explore their creative process (no pre-teaching necessary).

22 May, 10.45am – 11.45am

Create and Design in your classroom. Put our flexible 5 lesson teaching resources into practice. Use our detailed lesson plans and high-quality digital resources. Explore resources - please note that resources for The Magic Flute will be available from January 2024.

Share and Celebrate

Join ROH artists, the team from The Core at Corby Cube, as well as local participating schools, to celebrate your participation in Create and Design. The event will include a short backstage tour, insights into creative and technical careers, and a chance to get feedback from professional designers on your work. Transport costs to the event will be covered.

Fri 12 July, timings TBC, at Corby Cube.

Highly Commended in the Teach Primary Awards, 2022

“When the Royal Opera House say that opera is for everyone, they really walk the talk. Clearly structured lesson plans with all supporting interactive material make using these resources a faff-free experience for teachers.” Teach Primary 2022 judging panel