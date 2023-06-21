Rothwell languages teacher prepares to bid 'au revoir' after more than 20 years at school

The year is 2001. Tony Blair’s Labour Party win a second general election landslide, the first Harry Potter film hits cinema screens and the original Xbox is released.

It’s also when languages teacher Richard Stanton taught his first lesson at Rothwell’s Montsaye Academy – and now he’s preparing to bid ‘au revoir’ more than 20 years later.

The 53-year-old is taking early retirement next month having taught French and German to thousands of pupils in the local area.

Richard Stanton is leaving Montsaye Academy after more than 20 years

He said: "It's going to be very strange to not get up for school or work to a timetable.

"There's only been four years in my life where I've not been in the education system. Everything has been so structured so it will feel very different.

"I will miss the excitement of going back to school and teaching new groups of people and classes.

"The most important thing for me is that they go on to be good people and if I play a part in that then it's something to be proud of."

Richard, who is fluent in French, had been teaching in Hull for eight years before relocating to Northamptonshire, where his wife Georgie is from.

He became head of languages in 2005 and in his time at the Greening Road school has worked under four headteachers, three permanent and one temporary.

He’s been at Montsaye for so long that he has taught both the parents and children in some families, often receiving emails from past students thanking him.

And he said the community has meant he has been happy to stay in one place and get to know people.

He said: "The community feel has been great and a massive part of that is the students themselves.

"I've also worked with some wonderful people and the support I've had over the years has been amazing.

"I'm really proud of what we've achieved as a school."

Richard said he has no major retirement plans but will be making the most of his first chance to go on holiday in term-time – starting with a trip to France in September.

Emma Sims, chief executive officer at Pathfinder Schools, the trust which runs Montsaye Academy, said: “Richard is an exceptional teacher and an exceptional colleague.

"He would never dream of speaking about himself in such terms of course – he is humble and kind.

"Richard has always gone the extra mile to help his students. This is shown in his results and also in the fantastic relationships he has built with students over time.